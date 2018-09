Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Urijah Faber Quintet Face-Off

It was announced that UFC Hall of Famers Urijah Faber and Japanese legend Kazushi Sakuraba will be facing each other in the upcoming Quintet grappling event.

See the two face-off and playfully joke around from the UFC Performance Institute.