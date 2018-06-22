HOT OFF THE WIRE

Kayla Harrison Wins MMA Debut, Will Brooks Dominates (PFL 2 Results)

June 22, 2018
Lightweights and light heavyweights were on display at Professional Fighters League 2 on Thursday with some familiar names and coming out on top and a two-time Olympic gold medalist making her professional MMA debut.

Former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Will Brooks defeated Luiz Firmino in the fight card’s featured fight at the Chicago Theater.  Brooks used lateral movement to stay elusive on the outside while defending takedowns. 

Brooks used Firmino’s forward pressure against him and met him with stiff jabs on the way in.  When Firmino would get over aggressive, Brooks would put him on this back.  It was a veteran performance by Brooks but he needs points in his next outing to advance in the competition. 

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo Kayla Harrison made her long awaited MMA debut against seven-fight veteran Brittney Elkin and picked up her first win. 

Harrison pressed forward at the sound of the opening bell with her hands up and chin down.  Elkin backed up while throwing combination and soon found herself stuck in the clinch by Harrison.  Harrison tripped Elkin to the canvas and did what she knows how to do. 

Harrison quickly took Elkin’s back and looked to secure a rear-naked choke.  She transitioned to an armbar and it was just a matter of time.  She extended and delivered hammer fists to the stomach of Elkin before fully stretching out the arm.  Elkin quickly tapped out. 

Professional Fighters League posted the lightweight and light heavyweight point totals following the event via Twitter. Robert Watley leads the lightweight side with five points while there’s a two-way tie for the lead in the light heavyweight division. Vinny Magalhaes and Maxim Grishin each earned six points for their first-round finishes.

 

PFL 2 Official Results:

  • Will Brooks def. Luiz Firmino by unanimous decision (
  • Brian Foster def. Ramsey Nijem by knockout (knee and punches) at 0:23, Round 3
  • Kayla Harrison def. Brittney Elkin by submission (armbar) at 3:18,  Round 1
  • Efrain Escudero def. Jason High by submission (guillotine) at 0:35, Round 3
  • Sean O’Connell def. Ronny Markes by TKO (punches) at 0:41, Round 2
  • Brandon Halsey def. Smealinho Rama by TKO (cut) at 0:01, Round 3
  • Islam Mamedov def. Yuki Kawana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Vinny Magalhaes def. Jamie Abdallah by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37, Round 1
  • Rakim Cleveland def. Rashid Yusupov by TKO (leg injury) at 0:01, Round 3
  • Maxim Grishin def. Jason Butcher by TKO (knee injury) at 1:40. Round 1
  • Robert Watley def. Thiago Tavares by TKO (accidental low blow by Watley) at 0:35, Round 2
  • Natan Schulte def. Chris Wade by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)
  • Dan Spohn def. Bazigit Ataev by TKO (punches) at 4:29, Round 3

               

