Kayla Harrison: Who you call when s**t gets real

Kayla Harrison has forged much success in her athletic endeavors, quickly becoming a mixed martial arts champion. She still strives to be the best fighter in the world, but having taken custody of her niece and nephew, Harrison has found a passion beyond anything she’s ever imagined in the sports world.

Harrison (8-0) faces Mariana Morais (16-10) in the 2021 PFL 3 co-main event on Thursday. The event kicks off the new season for the heavyweight division and the women’s lightweight division.

