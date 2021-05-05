Kayla Harrison: Who you call when s**t gets real

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 5, 2021
Kayla Harrison has forged much success in her athletic endeavors, quickly becoming a mixed martial arts champion. She still strives to be the best fighter in the world, but having taken custody of her niece and nephew, Harrison has found a passion beyond anything she’s ever imagined in the sports world.

Harrison (8-0) faces Mariana Morais (16-10) in the 2021 PFL 3 co-main event on Thursday. The event kicks off the new season for the heavyweight division and the women’s lightweight division.

