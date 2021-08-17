Kayla Harrison shuts down ‘disrespectful’ reporter | Video

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo Kayla Harrison is scheduled to face Genah Fabian in the semifinals of the Professional Fighters League women’s lightweight tournament on Aug. 19. During Monday’s media call, Harris shut down a reporter who asked Fabian a disrespectful question after mispronouncing her first name.

“Big fan of yours, everything like that. Don’t take it the wrong way, but you’re a pretty woman. Not just a pretty women. You can fight pretty well, good too. In this sport of MMA, it’s kill or be killed, and a lot of people that fight Kayla, they kind of stand around and wait to be killed. Are you going to be the aggressor when you step into that octagon? When you step into that ring? Are you going to kind of wait around and pick your punches like you usually do, or are you going to go for it all,” asked the reporter.

After Fabian corrected the reporter on the pronunciation of her first name, Harrison chimed in and shut the reporter down.

“I’ve got a question for you,” Harrison said. “If you were interviewing a guy, would you say to him after pronouncing his name wrong, would you say, hey, by the way, you’re a handsome guy, but you can fight too? Would you say that to a guy?

Watch the full exchange below.

Here’s the exchange between “Millz” and Genah Fabian/Kayla Harrison where Harrison calls out the reporter for his disrespectful comments to Genah #PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/veH7lfuh9v — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 16, 2021

