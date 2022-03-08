Kayla Harrison re-signs with PFL after dramatic free agency

Former Olympic champion Kayla Harrison will re-sign with the Professional Fighters League after a lengthy and sometimes confusing free agency.

Harrison won her second PFL title in 2021 and ended her contract with the promotion. Many felt the UFC would sign her to fight Amanda Nunes. Harrison herself seemed keen on that idea and was even cage side when Nunes lost to Julianna Pena. The thought that the UFC might snatch her up faded slightly after Nunes’ loss but reignited when Nunes announced she’d split from American Top Team (the same gym Harrison trains at).

Then Ariel Helwani tweeted that Harrison was just moments away from signing with Bellator, presumably to fight Cris “Cyborg” Justino. But that idea stalled when it was announced PFL had matched Bellator’s offer, thus effectively stealing her back.

Harrison voiced her frustration at the stalls in an interview with MMA Junkie at the time.

“I don’t really know what’s going on,” Harrison said. “I’m getting real sick of it at this point. … Whoever wants me, I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to sign on a dotted line, get a contract, get a fight booked. I’m tired of talking about it. I’d like to find either a new home, or I’d like to talk to PFL to continue to make them my home. But I’d like to get this done sooner rather than later.”

Now, it’s been confirmed Harrison has re-signed with the promotion on what they call a “historic” deal which will feature her on their first-ever PPV series.

“It is a privilege to announce the PFL has signed the most dominant MMA fighter in the world, Kayla Harrison, to a new multi-year agreement,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray in a press release. “I am also excited to announce the PFL is launching a new Pay-Per-View Super Fight Division where star MMA fighters will compete on a global stage against the best fighters in the sport. Two-time PFL Champion, Kayla Harrison, will be fighting in the PFL’s 2022 Season starting this April on ESPN networks and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division.”