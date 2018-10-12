Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye In the Works for UFC 231 in Toronto

A women’s flyweight matchup between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Eye is currently in the works for UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the fight on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.

The fight between Chookagian and Eye will take place the same night that the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs in a bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

While nothing has been made official at this time, it’s likely Chookagian vs. Eye will serve as a backup of sorts should anyone fall out of the title fight.

Eye was originally scheduled to return at UFC 232 against Sijara Eubanks but that fight was scrapped when the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner was momentarily pulled from the card to face Shevchenko on Nov. 3 at UFC 230.

The UFC then decided to scrap that fight and move Shevchenko back to UFC 231 where she will face Jedrzejczyk instead.

Eubanks stayed on the UFC 230 card where she will face Roxanne Modaferri in a rematch after they first faced off on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

As for Chookagian, she’s coming off three wins in a row including two at flyweight. Now she will face Eye with the winner undoubtedly taking a major step forward in title contention in the fledgling 125-pound women’s division.