Katlyn Chookagian: ‘This is definitely not my last fight’ | UFC Fight Island 6

Yes, top UFC flyweight Katlyn Chookagian wants to have kids. Yes, she often contemplates life after fight. No, that doesn’t mean that she’s ready to call it quits. Not now and not even after her UFC Fight Island 6 bout with Jessica Andrade.

Chookagian admits to feeling her biological clock ticking, but she says that comments about that subject have been taken out of context or at least misinterpreted. She has no intention of her fight with Andrade being the final fight of her career.

In fact, she still has aspirations of becoming a UFC champion.

Chookagian and Andrade took the UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event slot after Cyril Gane’s latest opponent had to drop out. UFC Fight Island 6 takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Abu Dhabi.

