Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso booked for UFC 238 in Chicago

Former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz wasted no time booking her next fight as she takes on highly touted strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Tuesday.

Kowalkiewicz will attempt to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses in a row to current title contender Jessica Andrade and then a second defeat to Michelle Waterson less than two weeks ago at UFC Fight Night on ESPN.

The Polish strawweight has been on a roller coaster ride of wins and losses over the past couple of years with a 2-4 record overall since attempting to capture the UFC title back in 2016.

As for Grasso, the former Invicta FC fighter has also endured plenty of ups and downs since joining the UFC roster. She is currently 2-2 inside the Octagon while trading a win for a loss in all four of her fights inside the Octagon.

Now Grasso will attempt to get the biggest win of her UFC career when she faces Kowalkiewicz in June.

UFC 238 will be headlined by a pair of title fights as Henry Cejudo battles Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight championship in the main event while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Jessica Eye.