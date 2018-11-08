Kamuela Kirk Says LFA 53 Opponent Kevin Croom ‘Is Used to Losing’

Coming off an ACL injury that robbed him of all of 2017 and the first part of 2018, featherweight prospect Kamuela Kirk was able to return to action this past June with a first round submission of Boimah Karmo at LFA 44.

According to Kirk, the time off didn’t have a negative effect on him. If anything the injury made him develop other parts of his game and make him a stronger fighter overall.

“I felt like it was a great comeback fight,” Kirk told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt real relaxed. There was no ring rust or anything like that.

“If anything I felt like the layoff was good for me. It allowed me to kind of focus on different areas had I not have been injured. I came back real confident, real comfortable, and was able to finish the fight about two minutes into the first round. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

For Kirk, the strong return comes after a recovery process that he was not entirely able to prepare for until after he had his ACL repaired.

“The craziest part of the whole thing was that the doctor couldn’t tell how bad the ACL was,” said Kirk. “So you could imagine when they put me out (for surgery) I didn’t know when I woke up if I was going to be out for a year or for three weeks, so that was the craziest thing about the whole thing.”

This Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Kirk (8-2) will continue his comeback when he takes on veteran Kevin Croom (19-10) in a main card 145-pound bout at LFA 53.

“(Croom) has a lot of experience, but I’m confident,” Kirk said. “I’m confident that I’m the superior fighter where I’m the better striker, wrestler, and my Jiu-Jitsu is better. He’s lost more times than I’ve won, so I think he’s used to losing. I expect to go out there and get the finish this Friday night.”

While Kirk has an overall goal picked out for 2019, he’s going to take each opportunity as it comes and work his way towards his goal one step at a time.

“The goal is to get to the UFC, absolutely,” said Kirk. “With that said, I take each fight as it comes. I focus on one fight at a time.

“As long as I focus on each fight at a time and going out there and putting on a dominant, impressive, entertaining performance every fight then I’ll get that call to the UFC. But first thing’s first; I’ve got to take care of things this Friday.”