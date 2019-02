Kamaru Usman weighs in on Georges St-Pierre’s retirement

Welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman discusses former champion Georges St-Pierre’s retirement from fighting. Usman considers St-Pierre the best welterweight of all time. The “Nigerian Nightmare” faces Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound title in the UFC 235 co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.