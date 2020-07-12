Kamaru Usman: Wants Jorge Masvidal again, but okay with Gilbert Burns next

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 12, 2020
No Comments

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman successfully defended his belt at UFC 251 on Saturday night, but wasn’t satisfied. He could have done better.

At least, that’s how he portrayed his performance at the post-fight press conference following the first UFC event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. 

Though he defeated Jorge Masvidal with a dominant five-round performance, Usman would like to challenge himself against “Gamebread” again in the future. But for now, he’s happy with whomever the UFC throws at him next, which will likely be his teammate Gilbert Burns, the man he was originally supposed to face at UFC 251.

Burns was pulled from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19 in a pre-flight test.

Hear everything Usman had to say after his win over Masvidal at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

