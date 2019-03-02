Kamaru Usman: ‘UFC 235 I’ll become to new welterweight champion’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight title contender Kamaru Usman says it’s his time as he approaches his title fight with champion Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 235 on March 2.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.