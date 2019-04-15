Kamaru Usman to Colby Covington: ‘Now you have to beg me for that fight’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to face Colby Covington in the first defense of his belt, but the UFC’s first Nigerian champion isn’t automatically granting Covington the shot.

Usman took the belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March, but has been badgered by Covington for months, and nearly got into a brawl with him in a casino the day after winning the belt from Woodley.

Following the fight with Woodley, Usman had surgery on his hand and isn’t going to rush things in his return to the Octagon. He’ll still most likely fight Covington next, but he’s in a position of power and is using it to push Covington’s buttons.