Kamaru Usman shares emotional embrace with Tyron Woodley’s mom after UFC 235 fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a sneak peek at the latest installment of the Fight Pass exclusive series The Thrill and the Agony from UFC 235: Jones vs Smith, where Kamaru Usman shared an emotional embrace with Tyron Woodley’s mom after taking the UFC welterweight title from her son.

The pay-per-view event took place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two title fights headlined the 12-bout fight card.