Kamaru Usman says ‘extra shots’ on Jorge Masvidal were ‘super necessary’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title for the fourth consecutive time on Saturday night. His UFC 261 victory over Jorge Masvidal moved his overall record to 19-1.

Usman defeated Masvidal once before less than a year ago, but that fight went to a decision. This time, he finished the bout with a statement, dropping Masvidal with a bone-crushing right hand, and then finishing with a couple hammerfists before the referee could pull him off.

Asked if those last couple of “extra shots” felt good to him, Usman told a reporter at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference that they were “super necessary.”

Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

Kamaru Usman comments on final blows landed on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)