Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor tweet: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took issue with Conor McGregor’s claim that “The Notorious” would knock him out to take away his 170 pound title.

McGregor took part in a Q&A Sunday night and one fan asked the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion how it felt to knock out opponents in three different weight divisions.

McGregor answered, but also included that he has intentions to knock out Usman at 170 for the welterweight title.

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too,” McGregor tweeted. “That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

Usman responded to McGregor’s tweet Monday morning.

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking,” Usman tweeted in response. “Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again #P4P ”

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

While Usman is preparing for his fourth welterweight title defense against no. 1 contender Colby Covington at UFC 268, one would think Usman would certainly welcome a massive payday against McGregor once ‘The Notorious’ is fully recovered from his broken tibia and fibula.

