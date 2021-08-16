HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cat Zingano

featuredCat Zingano suing Halle Berry over ‘Bruised’ movie snub

featuredKamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor tweet: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredConor McGregor expects to get a title shot when he returns

featuredPaige VanZant: ‘I didn’t want to live anymore’ after BKFC 19 loss to Rachael Ostovich

Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor tweet: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

August 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took issue with Conor McGregor’s claim that “The Notorious” would knock him out to take away his 170 pound title.

McGregor took part in a Q&A Sunday night and one fan asked the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion how it felt to knock out opponents in three different weight divisions.

McGregor answered, but also included that he has intentions to knock out Usman at 170 for the welterweight title.

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too,” McGregor tweeted. “That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

Conor McGregor expects to get a title shot when he returns

Usman responded to McGregor’s tweet Monday morning.

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking,” Usman tweeted in response. “Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again #P4P

While Usman is preparing for his fourth welterweight title defense against no. 1 contender Colby Covington at UFC 268, one would think Usman would certainly welcome a massive payday against McGregor once ‘The Notorious’ is fully recovered from his broken tibia and fibula.

Daniel Cormier addresses Conor McGregor’s callouts on Twitter: “Worry about the dude that keeps beating your ass every time you go into the octagon.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA