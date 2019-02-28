Kamaru Usman responds to Colby Covington crashing his UFC 235 workout

Welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman responds to former interim titleholder Colby Covington crashing his UFC 235 open workout with a megaphone. Usman faces champion Tyron Woodley in Saturday’s co-main event.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.