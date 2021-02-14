Kamaru Usman ready to run it back and finish Jorge Masvidal

After taking a shot at Jorge Masvidal in his UFC 258 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan after his victory over Gilbert Burns in his third title defense, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman elaborated on his jab at the BMF champion.

“He had a built-in excuse. That’s the only reason he took that fight,” Usmand said. “We tried to make that fight twice before, he said no.”

“The Nigerian Nightmare” was of course speaking in reference to his successful title defense over Masvidal at UFC 251 in July of 2020.

Masvidal took that fight on six days notice once Usman’s UFC 258 opponent (and his original UFC 251 title challenger), Gilbert Burns, pulled out due to contracting COVID-19.

“The only reason he took that fight on Fight Island was because it was a built in excuse,” Usman said. “He was training the whole time, but he said ‘Oh, I only had six days notice, so that’s why that went that way.’”

Usman then officially took aim, seemingly angling for a rematch against “Gamebred.”

“I’ll give you a whole training camp and this time I’ll stop him,” Usman said. “I promise you. That’s why I was disappointed in myself that last fight, because I know I could stop him.”

When asked if Masvidal was the fight he wants, Usman did not discriminate against the rest of the top welterweight contenders.

“They can all get it, I don’t care,” Usman said. “They need to show me some activity. Show me something, step up and we’ll take care of business.”

Yet, from the time Usman sent those verbal jabs, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he’s already in contact with the UFC about Masvidal and Usman as potential TUF coaches.

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa hopped on board with the idea of a rematch and a TUF season as well.

Let’s do It. TUF. Masvidal vs usman. We accept. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

UFC president Dana White was also asked about a potential rematch between Usman and Masvidal.

“There’s a lot of options for him right now,” White said. “If that’s the fight he wants, and the fight Masvidal wants, then I’m sure the people would like to see it too.”

Kamaru Usman’s full UFC 258 press conference

