Kamaru Usman Out to Prove ‘I Am the Best Welterweight in the World’

Tyron Woodley may have the title wrapped around his waist but Kamaru Usman knows deep down that he’s the best welterweight in the UFC.

Now that’s absolutely a bold statement from a challenger who has yet to contend for the title in the UFC but everything Usman has said thus far in his career has come true.

When he first joined the promotion by way of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, Usman said he was going to run through the competition and earn his spot in the UFC. That’s exactly what he did with an undefeated record on the reality show and then capping off the season with a second round submission in the finale.

Usman said he was going to march his way through the welterweight rankings and that’s exactly what he’s done with eight wins in a row including victories over top opponents like Demian Maia, Leon Edwards and Warlley Alves.

Now this Friday night in Las Vegas, Usman has another chance to prove himself in a fight against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos with a potential title shot on the line if he gets the job done.

“I am the best welterweight in the world. I am the most dangerous guy in that division,” Usman said when speaking to MMAWeekly. “That’s why people don’t want to call my name. That’s why people don’t want to fight me. When I have the belt, of course in order to get that belt, they’re going to have to fight me.

“So that’s what I need. I need to go out there and make that statement.”

During his current run in the UFC welterweight division, Usman has been as dominant as any fighter on the roster.

Beyond his eight wins in a row, Usman has earned a vicious knockout and a submission along the way and his decision victories have almost always been lopsided in his favor. According to the judges, Usman has technically lost three rounds during his current run but even that can be disputed because none of those were unanimous based on three separate scorecards.

This time around, Usman doesn’t want to even get the judges involved in his fight because he wants to show the world why he should be the next contender in line for the title and he’s going to sacrifice dos Anjos the same way he did a past opponent where he earned a vicious first round knockout.

“Any time I’ve said I need to come out and make a statement in fights, I have made the statement,” Usman explained. “The last fight I really felt I needed to make a statement was that Sergio Moraes fight cause I felt disrespected about how they were putting me in the rankings and how they didn’t want to give me the top 10 guys. So I went out and made that statement.

“I need to go out here and do the same thing as well. I need to make that statement that I’m ready for that title fight.”