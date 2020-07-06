HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman opens as massive favorite over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

July 6, 2020
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was favored over original UFC 251 opponent Gilbert Burns, he is even more heavily favored over late replacement Jorge Masvidal.

Usman had been about -200 and Burns hovering around +150 or +170 before their bout was canceled.

Burns on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. That necessitated his removal from the fight.

Despite being in a stalemate over recent contract demands, Masvidal quickly came to an agreement with UFC officials, agreeing to step in and fight Usman on short notice. The two are now slated to headline UFC 251 on Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Masvidal has been on a tear over the past year or so, racking up three impressive stoppages in 2019 with knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren, and a doctor’s stoppage of Nate Diaz.

That isn’t enough for the oddsmakers to instill much confidence in him notching the victory over Usman. Oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag opened with Usman at -300 and Masvidal at +250. That means you’d have to be $300 on Usman to win $100, while betting $100 on Masvidal would return a bounty of $250 if he were to win.

Who do you have winning the UFC 251 main event: Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal?

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Betting Odds

  • Kamaru Usman             -300     (1/3)
  • Jorge Masvidal              +250     (5/2)

