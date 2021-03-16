Kamaru Usman opens as heavy favorite in Jorge Masvidal UFC 261 rematch

Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship re-opened the sports world from pandemic lockdown in May of 2020. White & Co. are now rushing full-steam ahead into ushering fans back into arena’s with UFC 261, where Kamaru Usman will rematch Jorge Masvidal.

It’s no surprise that Usman opened as a heavy favorite when betting odds for the rematch were released on Tuesday.

Usman defeated Masvidal at UFC 251 last year via a dominant, five-round unanimous decision on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. To be fair, Masvidal stepped in on short-notice for Gilbert Burns, who had to withdraw after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Still, a fight is a fight, and the fact of the matter is that Usman was the better man that night. Oddsmakers are indicating that he will still be the better man when they rematch in the UFC 261 headliner on April 24 at the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

According to the oddsmakers at Bet Online, Usman is expected to again handily win the fight.

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch betting odds

Jorge Masvidal +285 (57/20) Kamaru Usman -350 (2/7)

