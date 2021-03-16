HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

hot-sauce-featuredKamaru Usman opens as heavy favorite in Jorge Masvidal UFC 261 rematch

Petr Yan knees Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259

hot-sauce-featuredESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

Jon Jones at UFC 239

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones bags on Israel Adesanya following UFC 259 loss

Jon Jones strength training for UFC heavyweight division

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones shows off massive strength, preparing for UFC heavyweight division

Kamaru Usman opens as heavy favorite in Jorge Masvidal UFC 261 rematch

March 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship re-opened the sports world from pandemic lockdown in May of 2020. White & Co. are now rushing full-steam ahead into ushering fans back into arena’s with UFC 261, where Kamaru Usman will rematch Jorge Masvidal.

It’s no surprise that Usman opened as a heavy favorite when betting odds for the rematch were released on Tuesday.

Usman defeated Masvidal at UFC 251 last year via a dominant, five-round unanimous decision on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. To be fair, Masvidal stepped in on short-notice for Gilbert Burns, who had to withdraw after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Still, a fight is a fight, and the fact of the matter is that Usman was the better man that night. Oddsmakers are indicating that he will still be the better man when they rematch in the UFC 261 headliner on April 24 at the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

According to the oddsmakers at Bet Online, Usman is expected to again handily win the fight.

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch betting odds

Jorge Masvidal                          +285     (57/20)                                                                                                                         Kamaru Usman                         -350     (2/7)

Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA