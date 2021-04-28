Kamaru Usman: ‘Nick Diaz would be a fun fight’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title at UFC 261 on April 24 by knocking out Jorge Masvidal in the first round. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is now looking for his next opponent, or the opponent after that.

During the UFC 261 Post-Fight Press Conference, UFC president Dana White said that top ranked Colby Covington would get the next title shot against Usman. He also said that Nick Diaz is looking to get back inside the Octagon. In an interview with TMZSports, Usman said he fought a fight against Diaz would be

“At the end of the day, if he got everything in order and was able to compete, that’s always a fun fight,” Usman said. “Imagine Nick Diaz at the top of the bill once more. Nick Diaz fighting for the title. That’s a humungous fight.”

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Kamaru Usman open to fights with Nick or Nate Diaz

