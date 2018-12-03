Kamaru Usman, Joseph Benavidez Lead Salaries for TUF 28 Finale

Kamaru Usman earned a top five win, a post fight bonus and may have secured a shot at the welterweight title with his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale.
He also cashed the biggest paycheck on the entire card.
On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the disclosed salaries for the entire card that took place this past Friday in Las Vegas.
Usman led the way with $150,000 payday for his win over dos Anjos while also netting an extra $50,000 for a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.
Flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez actually had the second highest salary on the card as he made $146,000 for his win over Alex Perez. Benavidez also earned an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.
Dos Anjos ended up suffering a loss on the card but still took home $110,000 for his performance against Usman on Friday night.
The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Fighter Salaries
- Kamaru Usman: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win, plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
- Rafael dos Anjos: $110,000
- Juan Espino: $80,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win, plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
- Justin Frazier: $15,000
- Macy Chiasson: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win
- Pannie Kianzad: $15,000
- Pedro Munhoz: $90,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
- Bryan Caraway: $21,000
- Edmen Shahbazyan: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Darren Stewart: $22,000
- Antonina Shevchenko: $36,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win plus $6,000 from her opponent’s purse for missing weight
- Ji Yeon Kim: $14,000 — Fined 30-percent ($6,000) of her purse for missing weight
- Kevin Aguilar: $25,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $5,000 from his opponent’s purse for missing weight
- Rick Glenn: $20,000 — Fined 20-percent ($5,000) of his purse for missing weight.
- Joseph Benavidez: $196,000 — $73,000 to show, $73,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
- Alex Perez: $22,000
- Maurice Greene: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Michel Batista: $10,000
- Leah Letson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Julija Stoliarenko: $10,000
- Roosevelt Roberts: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
- Darrell Horcher: $15,000
- Tim Means: $98,000 — $49,000 to show, $49,000 to win
- Ricky Rainey: $14,000
- Raoni Barcelos: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
- Chris Gutierrez: $10,000