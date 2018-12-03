Kamaru Usman, Joseph Benavidez Lead Salaries for TUF 28 Finale

Kamaru Usman earned a top five win, a post fight bonus and may have secured a shot at the welterweight title with his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 28 Finale.

He also cashed the biggest paycheck on the entire card.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the disclosed salaries for the entire card that took place this past Friday in Las Vegas.

Usman led the way with $150,000 payday for his win over dos Anjos while also netting an extra $50,000 for a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

Flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez actually had the second highest salary on the card as he made $146,000 for his win over Alex Perez. Benavidez also earned an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Dos Anjos ended up suffering a loss on the card but still took home $110,000 for his performance against Usman on Friday night.

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Fighter Salaries