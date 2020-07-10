Kamaru Usman: Jorge Masvidal is the biggest, baddest dude that I’m facing | UFC 251 Fight Island

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has faced some tough fighters throughout his career. After all, he took the belt from Tyron Woodley and then defended it against Colby Covington. He also defeated Rafael Dos Anjos and Demian Maia along the way.

But if he is to be believed, Usman thinks that he is stepping into the toughest fight of his career at UFC 251 on Saturday, as he called Jorge Masvidal “the biggest, baddest dude.”

Listen to everything Kamaru Usman had to say at the UFC 251 Fight Island pre-fight scrum from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see Usman, the welterweight champion, defend against Jorge Masvidal, a late-replacement and the BMF titleholder. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

UFC 251 is the first of four events that will be held over a 15-day span on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the host for UFC Fight Island.

