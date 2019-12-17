HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

December 17, 2019
When Kamaru Usman was asked about the USA chants during his fight with Colby Covington, he gave a raw answer from his gut at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference.

There was a lot of bad blood in the years leading up to Usman vs. Covington in the UFC 245 main event. While Usman is a Nigerian born American citizen, Covington has been putting his support of U.S. president Donald Trump front and center. The two ideals made for fiery interactions in the fight’s build-up.

During their UFC 245 headliner, there were chants of “USA,” which most people attributed to support for Covington… but that wasn’t how Usman saw it.

UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington fight recap

