Kamaru Usman on Colby Covington: ‘I Truly Want To Put My Hands Through His Face’

Kamaru Usman talked about possible opponents after he showed up to UFC 228 as an alternate to the Woodley vs Till fight if they missed weight. And there is one man in particular, Colby Covington, that Usman would like to put his hands on.

