Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington rematch slated for UFC 268

The rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington has finally been agreed upon, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

While the exact date and location are yet to be determined, the fight will headline UFC 268 in November but the UFC is looking to have the fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Usman (19-1) and Covington (16-2) first squared off at UFC 245 in December 2019 in what was arguably one of the best title fights in UFC history, where Usman walked away victorious.

While the fight was extremely close throughout five rounds, Usman did punctuate his victory with a fifth round stoppage by way of TKO.

Since then, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has defended his title three times. Two of his title defenses took place in 2021 with both ending by way of knockout victory for Usman.

Jake Paul says he’s in talks to box Conor McGregor: ‘I’m the money fight’

Covington, on the other hand, has not fought since September 2020. ‘Chaos’ last defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley with a fifth round TKO as a result of a rib injury suffered by Woodley.

Covington’s victory against Woodley was his only fight after suffering his loss to Usman while challenging for the title.

Aside from the fascinating matchup between the two in the octagon, it is fair to say Usman and Covington also have a heated rivalry, which only adds more intrigue to their rematch.

Even if the fight does not wind up taking place in Madison Square Garden, it is safe to say that this will be one of the most highly anticipated main events of the year.