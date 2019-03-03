Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington Get into Near Brawl the Day After UFC 235

The bad blood between new UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champion Colby Covington is very real.

Less than 24 hours after Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley to win the title, he got into a separate altercation with Covington at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

It appears the incident took place at a buffet line with Covington ahead of Usman and his entourage when the two parties started exchanging words.

From the look of the video posted by TMZ, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz went after Covington with a line filled with patrons surrounding the fighters. There was audible screaming from the crowd as an employee could be heard warning them that there were women and children in line at the time.

That didn’t stop somebody else from going after Covington as he continued to shout back at Usman and his entourage.

At one point, Abdelaziz takes a swing at Covington as the situation nearly boiled over with a crowd of people surrounding all of them.

To his credit, Usman never personally went after Covington, although they did exchange words while both fighters were standing in the line.

According to the report from TMZ, both fighters were escorted out by security after the altercation took place. The police were not involved in the incident.

This is likely just the first of many times Usman and Covington will get nose to nose after UFC president Dana White confirmed on Saturday night that they would meet in the next welterweight title fight later this year.