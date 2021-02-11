Kamaru Usman: ‘Burns is the most dangerous guy for me’ | UFC 258 Media Day

Hear everything Kamaru Usman had to say at the UFC 258 Media Day from Las Vegas at The APEX. Usman will be facing Gilbert Burns, defending his welterweight championship belt.

Usman vs. Burns headlines Saturday’s UFC 258 fight card at The Apex in Las Vegas. At the UFC 258 Media Day, Usman discussed having the bout derailed twice already, addressed his training with Burns in the past, how many times he’d like to fight in 2021, and more.

