Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley’s UFC 235 Octagon Interviews

(Courtesy of UFC)

Newly crowned welterweight champion Kamaru Usman spoke with Joe Rogan following his UFC 235 win over former titleholder Tyron Woodley. Woodley also commented after the loss. Hear what the two had to say.

TRENDING > Fighters react to Kamaru Usman’s destruction of Tyron Woodley at UFC 235