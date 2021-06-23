Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz exchange insults on social media

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz had an interesting exchange on social media Tuesday with Usman telling Diaz that a fight between the two would end in murder.

Diaz ignited the exchange by criticizing Usman on Twitter for facing top contender Colby Covington in his next fight, someone that he’s already beaten.

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Usman quickly responded to the Stockton native with a Tweet of his own suggesting a bout between the two would end in murder.

“I see you 209,” Usman wrote. “If you really want this 187 then call your boy Hunter (Campbell)”

I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 22, 2021

“209” references the area code of Stockton and the “187” appears to reference the police code for murder. Of course, Diaz responded nearly immediately.

“Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion,” Diaz wrote.

Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion pic.twitter.com/nl6xRUopZ2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Usman shot back at Diaz and told him to contact the UFC if he really wants scrap.

“Key word “CHAMPION” lol,” Usman wrote. “All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter”

Key word “CHAMPION” lol. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 23, 2021

Diaz defused the situation with his next tweet to the champion. “Your doing great champ I wasn’t trying to disrespect,” Diaz wrote. “Have a good fight with one of those poor guys you beat up”