Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje release blistering sparring video

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has shifted his training camp to Colorado in order to prepare for his upcoming title defense on Fight Island. One of his key training partners? Interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje.

Usman and Gaethje released a short video clip of one of their recent sparring sessions and it was a doozy!

The welterweight champ will defend against teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 on July 11 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Shifting his camp to Colorado to work with coach Trevor Wittman allows Usman to put some separation between himself and Burns, while also training with someone like Gaethje, who is also preparing for a championship bout.

Gaethje has a little bit more time than Usman. He’ll be unifying his interim title with that of current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime in September.

For now, we’re left with this blistering view of Usman and Gaethje’s training.

