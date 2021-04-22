Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch on Saturday in the UFC 261 main event in Jacksonville, Fla. On Thursday, during the event’s pre-fight press conference, Usman and Masvidal had an intense exchange.

The two first fought at UFC 251 last July with Usman defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision. Masvidal stepped up on short extremely short notice when Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, was forced out of the bout. This time, Masvidal has had a full training camp.

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

