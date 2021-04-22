HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live press conference

featuredUFC 261 Pre-fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC 258 results: Kamaru Usman hand raised

featuredDana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

featuredRonda Rousey is pregnant, ‘Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon’

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

April 22, 2021
NoNo Comments

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch on Saturday in the UFC 261 main event in Jacksonville, Fla. On Thursday, during the event’s pre-fight press conference, Usman and Masvidal had an intense exchange.

The two first fought at UFC 251 last July with Usman defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision. Masvidal stepped up on short extremely short notice when Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, was forced out of the bout. This time, Masvidal has had a full training camp.

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 press conference face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA