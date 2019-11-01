Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have tense first staredown at UFC 245 Press Conference

Watch the UFC 245 Press Conference face-offs featuring Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie.

Things got particularly tense when Usman and Covington went nose to nose and UFC president Dana White had to make sure they didn’t get physical.

