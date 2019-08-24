Kam Arnold game plan is to apply ‘pressure and intensity’ in Cage Titans 45 main event

Looking back on his first round TKO win over Henry Clark at NEF 38 this past April, bantamweight Kam Arnold gives a lot of credit to his opponent, but feels the outcome was a direct result of his opponent’s ability.

Knowing Clark would be a difficult task if he let the fight ride out, Arnold sprung immediately to action, picking up a 21-second victory in the process.

“That was a really big fight for me on many levels,” Arnold told MMAWeekly.com. “Henry is a really tough guy. He can go pro at any time. He’s very well-rounded. He’s very smart and has a very high fight IQ.

“Needless to say I had to make that fight into my fight and turn it into a brawl. I had to turn it up a notch and I had to show him what I’m about and what I’m going to bring. I ended it fairly quickly; a lot quicker than I thought it was going to happen.”

While some fighters might lament the lack of cage time that getting a series of first round finishes produces, such as Arnold has done, he doesn’t see it as a negative.

“Honestly I don’t care how much time I have in that cage,” said Arnold. “My job is to get in, get out, to finish somebody.

“I didn’t get really any trouble at all until I fought Killian Murphy (in June, 2018). Even though I knocked him out in the fourth, I know that I can last. Me going in there and doing my job and finishing people as viciously and violently and quickly as possible is good my eyes.”

This Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., Arnold (5-0) will look to add another title to his collection when he faces Jeff Joy (3-0) in the 135-pound championship main event of Cage Titans 45.

“(Being from Maine) we know down in Massachusetts decisions don’t go our way,” Arnold said. “I’m going to go in there and finish (Joy) in the first round, second round, whatever it may be.

“He’s not going to be able to maintain my pressure or my intensity.”

Approaching double digits in fights, with possibly multiple titles in toe, a move up to the next level could be right around the corner for Arnold, but that’s not where his focus is at this time.

“This is another step on the ladder, another notch on the ladder,” said Arnold. “I take fights one fight at a time. But that doesn’t negate the fact that we have a schedule in place as well.

“Barring injuries and stuff like that we have a set schedule and know where we’d like me to be next year or by the end of this year.”