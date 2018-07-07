Kai Ting Chuang Wins Atomweight Kickboxing Title at ONE: Battle For The Heavens

ONE: Battle For The Heavens took place at the Guangzhou Gymnasium on Saturday night and the main event featured a title fight. Kai Ting Chuang comfortably outpointed Yodcherry Sityodtong to become the inaugural atomweight kickboxing champion.

At the start of the opening round, Yodcherry landed a hard kick to the body, but Chuang walked through it and attacked with a series of punches. The second stanza followed a similar pattern with the Taiwanese fighter trying to score with punches while the Thai tried to tie her up in the clinch.

Chuang landed more punches at the start of the third with Yodcherry continuing to back up and try to counter with body kicks. The Thai was in retreat mode in the fourth, too, and by this stage the momentum was clearly with the Taiwanese fighter.

Coming out for the fifth, Yodcherry knew she was behind and started to be more aggressive, but she couldn’t land anything of note. Chuang seemed to have done enough to win and all three judges gave the nod to the Taiwanese fighter.

Kai Ting Chuang scores a thrilling unanimous decision over Yodcherry Sityodtong & becomes the inaugural ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Champion! #BattleForTheHeavens #Guangzhou #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/2cpjYcf6dA — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 7, 2018

The co-main event was much closer. But ultimately flyweight Reece McLaren (12-5) was rewarded for a series of submission attempts with a decision win over promotional debutant defeats Tatsumitsu Wada (19-9-2-1) who saw an eight fight winning streak snapped.

ONE: Battle For The Heavens Results