HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 226 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya Couldn’t Take Brad Tavares’ Heart, but He Certainly Took the Fight to Him at the TUF 27 Finale

TUF 27 Live Results

featuredThe Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

featuredUFC 226 Official After Daniel Cormier Weighs in Heavier Than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa Misses Weight

Kai Ting Chuang Wins Atomweight Kickboxing Title at ONE: Battle For The Heavens

July 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

ONE: Battle For The Heavens took place at the Guangzhou Gymnasium on Saturday night and the main event featured a title fight. Kai Ting Chuang comfortably outpointed Yodcherry Sityodtong to become the inaugural atomweight kickboxing champion.

At the start of the opening round, Yodcherry landed a hard kick to the body, but Chuang walked through it and attacked with a series of punches. The second stanza followed a similar pattern with the Taiwanese fighter trying to score with punches while the Thai tried to tie her up in the clinch.

Chuang landed more punches at the start of the third with Yodcherry continuing to back up and try to counter with body kicks. The Thai was in retreat mode in the fourth, too, and by this stage the momentum was clearly with the Taiwanese fighter.

Coming out for the fifth, Yodcherry knew she was behind and started to be more aggressive, but she couldn’t land anything of note. Chuang seemed to have done enough to win and all three judges gave the nod to the Taiwanese fighter.

The co-main event was much closer. But ultimately flyweight Reece McLaren (12-5) was rewarded for a series of submission attempts with a decision win over promotional debutant defeats Tatsumitsu Wada (19-9-2-1)  who saw an eight fight winning streak snapped. 

TRENDING > Ray Cooper III Exacts Revenge for His Father on Jake Shields at PFL 3

ONE: Battle For The Heavens Results

  • Kai Ting Chuang defeats Yodcherry Sityodtong by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 5 rounds (wins Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship belt)
  • Reece McLaren defeats Tatsumitsu Wada by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
  • Ibrahim El Bouni defeats Andre Meunier by Knockout (KO) at 1:31 minutes of round 1 (kickboxing)
  • Fu Chang Xin defeats Rustem Yensebayev by TKO (Strikes) at 4:32 minutes of round 1
  • Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Deividas Danyla by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds (kickboxing)
  • Zhao Zhi Kang defeats Ma Xu Dong by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:08 minutes of round 3
  • Istela Nunes defeats Gina Iniong by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
  • Shuya Kamikubo defeats Sunoto by TKO (Strikes) at 3:54 minutes of round 2
  • Peng Xue Wen defeats Eddey Kalai by TKO (Strikes) at 0:57 minutes of round 1
  • Robin Catalan defeats Adrian Mattheis by Submission (Heel Hook) at 2:10 minutes of round 2

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA