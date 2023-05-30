Watch Kai Kara-France stop Cody Garbrandt 👊 UFC Fight Video

Ahead of UFC Vegas 74, watch Kai Kara-France take out former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in their UFC 269 showdown.

The win over Garbrandt was sandwiched amidst a three-fight winning streak that put Kara-France in a championship bout in his last outing. He lost to Brandon Moreno in an interim UFC flyweight title fight at UFC 277.

Kara-France looks to right his ways against Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74 on Saturday in Las Vegas. But before he does, take a look at his Garbrandt knockout.

Joe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

UFC Vegas 74 Free Fight | Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt