HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kai Kara France UFC Vegas 74 interview

featuredKai Kara-France UFC Vegas 74 video: Inspired by Izzy

Amir Albazi UFC Vegas 74 interview

featuredAmir Albazi UFC Vegas 74 video: ‘I’m a finisher’

featuredTim Elliott admits he still loves cheating ex-wife Gina Mazany

Justin Gaethje at Red Rocks in Colorado UFC 274

featuredJustin Gaethje: BMF belt is ‘kind of stupid’

Kai Kara-France UFC Vegas 74 video: Inspired by Izzy

June 1, 2023
NoNo Comments

Kai Kara-France heads into Saturday’s showdown with Amir Albazi in a precarious position. Their UFC Vegas 74 main event in Las Vegas will help set the direction for the division’s championship.

Brandon Moreno, whom Kara-France lost to in his most recent bout, currently holds the UFC flyweight title. Though Kara-France sits at No. 3 in the division, even if he beats Albazi, he could be on the outside looking in.

Moreno faces Alexandre Pantoja in July. Should he successfully defend his belt, it will be difficult for Kara-France to get another shot at him right away. But who knows? If he wins impressively, perhaps a rematch could be in the offing.

Title shot or not, Kara-France needs a win over Albazi to remain in the thick of things when it comes to the flyweight championship.

Justin Gaethje: BMF belt is ‘kind of stupid’

Kai Kara-France UFC Vegas 74 pre-fight interview

https://youtu.be/fVDKUsHFxKk
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker