Kai Kara-France UFC Vegas 74 video: Inspired by Izzy

Kai Kara-France heads into Saturday’s showdown with Amir Albazi in a precarious position. Their UFC Vegas 74 main event in Las Vegas will help set the direction for the division’s championship.

Brandon Moreno, whom Kara-France lost to in his most recent bout, currently holds the UFC flyweight title. Though Kara-France sits at No. 3 in the division, even if he beats Albazi, he could be on the outside looking in.

Moreno faces Alexandre Pantoja in July. Should he successfully defend his belt, it will be difficult for Kara-France to get another shot at him right away. But who knows? If he wins impressively, perhaps a rematch could be in the offing.

Title shot or not, Kara-France needs a win over Albazi to remain in the thick of things when it comes to the flyweight championship.

