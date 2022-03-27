HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 results: Curtis Blaydes crushes Chris Daukaus

featuredNate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Kai Kara-France UFC Columbus Octagon Interview: ‘I want the next title shot’ | Video

March 27, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France calls for the next title shot after his unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus on Saturday night.

Kara-France entered Saturday’s bout with Askarov as the underdog against the No. 2 ranked flyweight. After scoring a unanimous decision win, Kara-France believes he should be fighting for the title in his next fight.

“I’m the best in the world,” Kara-France said following the win at Nationwide Arena. “I know Brandon Moreno and Deveison Figueiredo are fighting very soon. I want the next title shot.”

Nate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

Kai-Kara France UFC Columbus Octagon Interview

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA