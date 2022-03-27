Kai Kara-France UFC Columbus Octagon Interview: ‘I want the next title shot’ | Video

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France calls for the next title shot after his unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus on Saturday night.

Kara-France entered Saturday’s bout with Askarov as the underdog against the No. 2 ranked flyweight. After scoring a unanimous decision win, Kara-France believes he should be fighting for the title in his next fight.

“I’m the best in the world,” Kara-France said following the win at Nationwide Arena. “I know Brandon Moreno and Deveison Figueiredo are fighting very soon. I want the next title shot.”

Kai-Kara France UFC Columbus Octagon Interview

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

