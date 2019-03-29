Justin Patterson believes he can get the knockout against Derrick Krantz at LFA 63

When it comes to his two wins in 2018, welterweight Justin Patterson sees a night and day difference in how he was able to perform in some of aspects of his game in each fight.

In particular, Patterson is pleased with how he grew as a grappler in the eight month gap between his victories over Brain Grinnell and Ramiz Brahimaj.

“My first fight against Brian was very difficult,” Patterson told MMAWeekly.com. “His grappling was initially very strong. It made for an eye-opening experience.

“Turning around and fighting Ramiz; who is also a very strong grappler and a very physical individual; in that fight I felt like I was far more improved, more comfortable in my transitions and just my ability to perform – I felt very much ready for that fight.”

Patterson feels like he is a much more complete fighter heading into 2019 than he was in previous years, much to the dismay of his opposition.

“I’m so much more well-rounded and improved,” said Patterson. “I know a lot of people had in their head that I was a grappler. That they could put me on my back and I would be a fish out of water. I don’t feel that’s the case anymore.

“I feel I could hang with some of the best grapplers out there with limited issues. My conditioning has gotten so much better; my ability to control my pacing throughout the fight and just get the job done.”

On Friday in Belton, Texas, Patterson (11-4) will look to keep his winning streak going when he squares off against Derrick Krantz (23-10) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 63.

TRENDING > Dana White isn’t concerned about the UFC’s future if Conor McGregor really is retired

“He’s a very physical fighter,” Patterson said of Krantz. “I tend to do well against those guys just because I’m very physical as well. I do well against guys who attack and press forward and try to pressure me. I feel I do good about putting that pressure back out and making the fight a little bit uglier than I think they’d hope it’d go.

“I do believe I can knock him out possibly in the second, but I’m 100 percent ready to take this match all the way. He’s a pretty strong grappler, so submitting him might not be the best way to go. I’m not scared of his grappling or anything like that, but why make him comfortable?”

With a headlining LFA win, Patterson could further put himself in a position to move to the next level. At the same time, he wants to ensure that when he does make that move up, that he’ll be able to remain there for some time to come.

“Right now it’s all about getting to the next level, but not only getting there; when I get there I want to stay there,” said Patterson. “If after this fight I get signed, I’ll be ready to go, but if it takes a couple of more, put them out in front of me.

“I’m all about the tough fights right now. I’m trying to grow from each fight so when I get to the next level I’ll stay there.”