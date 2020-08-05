Justin Jaynes looks to land a big shot on Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 6

Upon making his UFC debut on June 20 with a 41-second TKO of Frank Camacho at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov, featherweight Justin Jaynes couldn’t have had a better experience.

Having taken the fight on short notice and to get in his medicals and prepare for the fight quickly and then actually have the bout, the whole experience from start to finish was something of a blur for Jaynes, but he’s extremely happy with how it all turned out.

“Surreal, that’s the only word that could describe it,” Jaynes told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a surreal experience. Prior to the fight, I was a fan of Frank, and am still a fan of Frank. He just brings it.

“To go in there and do what I did (with a 41-second TKO), you can never expect it to happen. It was a phone booth fight where we both went in there and saw who hit harder, who hit first, and I was lucky enough to connect first and put him away quick.”

Less than eight weeks since his UFC debut, Jaynes is slated to fight again, which works out perfectly for him and how he approaches his career.

“I told my manager, Jason (House), that if they needed another guy that I was ready to go,” said Jaynes. “I got a pretty gnarly cut above my brow from where we clashed heads, but I didn’t really get hit.

“MMA life doesn’t last forever, so I want to get in as many fights in as quick as a can. If my career last 10 years, I’m willing to fight four or five times a year if I have to. Even after this fight, I’m hoping to fight one or two more times before the end of December. I always stay ready. I’m always in shape. I’m always ready to go.”

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Jaynes (16-4) will look to pick up his sixth overall win in a row when he faces Gavin Tucker (11-1) in a preliminary featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier compares Jon Jones rivalry to Stipe Miocic trilogy

“Gavin is a super tough dude,” Jaynes said. “I’m officially a fan of Gavin’s. He’s a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu; he has great wrestling; he’s fast, dynamic, explosive; and he’s great at angles.

“For me to beat Gavin, I just have to hit him one time and it will change the whole pace of the fight. I think Gavin believes the longer the fight goes the better it is for him, but the longer the fight goes for me I’m going to get more comfortable, I’m going to find my range better and I’m going to start landing big shots.”

Having made a quick turnaround for his upcoming fight, Jaynes isn’t opposed to doing it again for his next fight as long as he’s able to.

“I wouldn’t mind, going on how the weight cut goes and how I feel in the fight, and if I come out uninjured, I’ll fight by the end of the month,” said Jaynes. “I’ll fight in September.

“Quick turnaround fights like this one, I’m still in shape from the Frank Camacho fight, so as long as I’m not injured I’m looking for another quick turnaround. I’m looking to make some noise in the UFC.”