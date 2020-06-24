Justin Jaynes looks back on ‘surreal’ UFC debut and performance bonus

Following seven years on the regional circuit, lightweight Justin Jaynes made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov on June 20 in about as a statement making of a performance as he could have.

In just 40 seconds, Jaynes was able to TKO UFC veteran Frank Camacho, and pick up a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.

“It was all really surreal to me,” Jaynes told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s been a dream of mine to make that walk; and to get to do that against a guy (in Camacho) who’s such a tough veteran of the sport.

“Frank is a guy who walks people down, a pressure fighter, walks people down, so my goal was to push him backwards. Hats off to my coaches making sure my punches was accurate. I was able to hit him on the chin. When (referee) Herb (Dean) stopped it I thought it was a good stoppage. He was out on his feet. The cage was holding him up. He would have only taken more damage. He wasn’t coming back after that.”

Having previously experienced the sights and sounds of UFC events as part of Xtreme Couture, the fan-less setup of UFC APEX might have different than before, but for Jayne it wasn’t a big deal.

“Obviously the more fans is great; the energy and having that electric; you can’t ever replace that, but coming from a wrestling background, regular meets aren’t that exciting,” said Jayne. “Usually the only people that are there are your parents.

“I already know how that feeling is. I already know what it’s like to hear your coaches in the dead of silence. It wasn’t new to me. It wasn’t foreign. It’s great to have 20,000 (fans) or whatever the amount is, but I don’t care if there’s one person there or 100,000 people there, I’m coming to put on a show and coming to knock people out.”

As he was able to come out of his win over Camacho relatively unscathed, Jaynes is more than ready to step back into the octagon whenever the UFC wants him to, sooner rather than later.

“I want to fight Austin Hubbard. With him coming off a tough prospect, and friend and teammate, Max (Rohskopf), I’d love to get in there and try to avenge Matt’s loss. Austin is a striker who wants to strike, and I want to strike. I would like to fight Austin next.

“I’ve been talking to my coaches and manager that because I’m so short, maybe moving my career down to featherweight (is in the cards). That’s not a for sure or not for sure thing. If I do happen to go down to featherweight I want to fight ‘Bruce Leroy’ Alex Cacares. He and I bantered on social media a couple of years ago, and always his response was, ‘Fight me when you get here.’ Well, now I’m here. So if I go down to featherweight I want to fight Alex Cacares.”