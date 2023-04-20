Justin Gonzales: ‘I’m going to beat Mads Burnell up’ at Bellator 295

There’s not much that featherweight Justin Gonzales looks back on his 2022 with anything other than happiness.

Coming off his only career loss in 2021, Gonzales rebounded in 2022 with back-to-back wins, and was able to cement a future with Bellator in the process.

“I think it was a great year,” Gonzales told MMAWeekly.com. “I got to travel, see a lot, and was very successful, went 2-0 on the year against two tough opponents. Coming into this year we just signed a new contract, so I’m excited, ready to go – let’s do this.”

In addition to his wins, Gonzales feels like he made steps forward in his game in 2022, and will be an even better fighter when he competes in 2023.

“Every time I step into that cage I want to be an evolved fighter,” said Gonzales. “We live by the motto that if you’re not growing you’re going to get passed.

“I’m constantly growing, trying new things, evolving, willing to take risks and trying to learn. I know there are things I need to work on, but I also know there are things that work really well for me, so I’m trying to combine the two and put it together and create this fighting style that brings good things to the table.”

Looking to pick up his third win in a row, Gonzales (14-1) faces Mads Burnell (16-5) in a 145-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 295 this Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I think if I just go out there and do what I do best I should have no problem in getting my hand raised at the end of the fight,” said Gonzales. “I know Burnell is tough, he’s skilled everywhere, but to be honest I’m just better everywhere. I’m going to beat him up on the feet, I’m going to take him down when I want to, and fuck this dude up.”

When it comes to his 2023 overall, Gonzales wants to start his year off with a bang, enjoy the moment, and then be ready for the next opportunity that comes his way in Bellator.

“You always want to start off the year strong, but every fight is just another fight, so I’m going in there, beat this dude up, get paid, enjoy Hawaii, and it’s on to the next one,” said Gonzales.

