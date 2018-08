Relive Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson’s War (UFC Lincoln Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Justin Gaethje emerged victorious in one of the fights year in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in July against Michael Johnson. Don’t miss UFC Fight Night Lincoln on Saturday, August 25 on FS1.

Gaethje will square off with James Vick in the UFC Lincoln main event, but Vick believes he has what it takes to take him out.