Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta Official as Main Event for UFC in Nebraska

A pair of hard hitting lightweights are set to square off in August as Justin Gaethje will meet Al Iaquinta in the main event for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Lincoln, Nebraska.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday evening.

The fight will serve as Gaethje’s second main event since joining the promotion as the former World Series of Fighting champion will look to bounce back after a pair of consecutive losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

While Gaethje has suffered two losses in a row, he has still managed to win three ‘Fight of the Night’ honors in his trio of bouts since joining the UFC roster.

Meanwhile, Iaquinta will make his first appearance since losing a five round decision to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in April at UFC 223. Iaquinta was originally expected to face Paul Felder on the card but a last minute switch put the New York native into the main event on just 24 hours notice.

Prior to that setback, Iaquinta had won five fights in a row including four victories by way of knockout or TKO.

Gaethje and Iaquinta will now both look to get back on track when they meet on Aug. 25 in the UFC’s return to Nebraska.