Justin Gaethje: UFC Fight Night 135 Octagon Interview

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

After his devastating first-round KO James Vick in the UFC Fight Night 135 main event, Justin Gaethje reflected on the win and looked to the future.

Gaethje rebounded from back-to-back losses in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday with a first-round knockout win over James Vick. While Gaethje has only two losses on his record, the win over Vick was his first victory since July 2017.

