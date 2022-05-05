HOT OFF THE WIRE

Justin Gaethje UFC 274 Media Day: ‘My effort earns people’s respect’

May 5, 2022
Top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje will get a second chance at an undisputed UFC title when he faces lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 274 main event on Saturday.

The former interim titleholder was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 254 in October 2020. He destroyed former interim champion Tony Ferguson when they fought in May 2020 in a bout that earned Gaethje a title shot. He defeated Michael Chandler in his last outing in a one-sided decision.

Gaethje fielded questions during the UFC 274 Media Day and assured the press that ‘there is a method to the madness.’ Watch everything Gaethje had to say during the media event in the video below.

