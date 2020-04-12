Relive Justin Gaethje’s top UFC finishes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 12, 2020
All six of Justin Gaethje’s UFC fights have ended by way of knockout, as well as 20 of his 23 total professional bouts.

On a three-fight winning streak, Gaethje was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 main event for the interim lightweight title on April 18 at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, Calif. The event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear if Ferguson will face his original UFC 249 opponent, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, when the fight promotions eventually resumes events or if the new bout with Gaethje will remain intact.

Take a look back at some of lightweight contender Justin Gaethje’s spectacular UFC finishes.

