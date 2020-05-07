Justin Gaethje: Tony Ferguson is a tougher puzzle than Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 249 virtual scrum)

Justin Gaethje hopes to one day face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight belt, but heading into his UFC 249 interim title fight with Tony Ferguson, he believes he is currently facing the opponent that represents a tougher puzzle to figure out.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event marks the return of major professional sports for the first time since the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING > Watch Justin Gaethje crumble Edson Barboza (UFC 249 free fight)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)