Justin Gaethje thought his FOTY showdown with Michael Chandler was ‘boring’

Justin Gaethje is probably the only person on planet earth who didn’t enjoy his epic Fight of the Year performance with Michael Chandler.

The UFC 268 barnburner earned accolades from pretty much everyone and even has people calling it the best fight in the UFC’s history … but not to Gaethje.

“To be completely honest with you, I feel like that was kind of a boring fight when I was in there,” Gaethje told BT Sport. “Yeah, it just makes no sense. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So yeah, it was not good. I didn’t like it. I want to go back to just wanting to hurt somebody and finish them. But now that I have won and I got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be.”

He went on to explain that he wants to take on UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in Brazil, in order to fight in enemy territory.

“I want to go down to Brazil; I want to fight in the chaos,” Gaethje said. “If you go back and listen to my early interviews, I said I wanted to go to the enemy territory like Brazil and fight in that chaos. So them screaming ‘I’m gonna die,’ 20,000 people, I am 100 percent confident that when I’m done, they’ll love me.”