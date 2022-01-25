HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje punches Michael Chandler at UFC 268

featuredJustin Gaethje thought his FOTY showdown with Michael Chandler was ‘boring’

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC 256 weigh-in

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo’s fight day weight was almost 10 pounds more than Brandon Moreno’s

featuredFrancis Ngannou claims the UFC tried to distract him ahead of UFC 270

featuredDana White predicts date that Conor McGregor will make his return | Video

Justin Gaethje thought his FOTY showdown with Michael Chandler was ‘boring’

January 25, 2022
NoNo Comments

Justin Gaethje is probably the only person on planet earth who didn’t enjoy his epic Fight of the Year performance with Michael Chandler.

The UFC 268 barnburner earned accolades from pretty much everyone and even has people calling it the best fight in the UFC’s history … but not to Gaethje.

“To be completely honest with you, I feel like that was kind of a boring fight when I was in there,” Gaethje told BT Sport. “Yeah, it just makes no sense. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So yeah, it was not good. I didn’t like it. I want to go back to just wanting to hurt somebody and finish them. But now that I have won and I got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be.”

He went on to explain that he wants to take on UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in Brazil, in order to fight in enemy territory.

“I want to go down to Brazil; I want to fight in the chaos,” Gaethje said. “If you go back and listen to my early interviews, I said I wanted to go to the enemy territory like Brazil and fight in that chaos. So them screaming ‘I’m gonna die,’ 20,000 people, I am 100 percent confident that when I’m done, they’ll love me.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA